Fri September 24 2021

  3. Willmott Dixon builds Darlington innovation centre

12 hours Willmott Dixon has started construction of an £8m innovation centre in Darlington’s Central Park.

CGI of the new building
The Innovation Central office building has been commissioned by Darlington Borough Council to provide office space and laboratories to promote economic growth and job creation.

The building will be operated by North East Business & Innovation Centre (BIC) which runs the existing Business Central office space on Central Park.

Willmott Dixon’s scope of work includes construction of a 2,370 sqm four-storey office and laboratory building that will achieve a BREEAM ‘excellent’ rating. Construction work is expected to be complete in August 2022.

It is the 24th project for Willmott Dixon in the Tees Valley in the last 12 years.

Council leader Heather Scott (centre) is put to work
