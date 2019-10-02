Willmott Dixon chosen for £11m Middle Temple refurb

Middle Temple

Willmott Dixon has been brought in to refurbish 1-2 Garden Court and Blackstone House in Holborn, which are used by the Honourable Society of Middle Temple, to provide modern purpose-designed accommodation for barristers’ chambers.

The society is one of the four Inns of Court that have an exclusive right to call students to the bar.

The work will be delivered in phases to minimise disruption. This starts with refurbishing 1-2 Garden Court to allow occupants to decant from Blackstone House. Once that is complete, the final phase is the refurbishment of Blackstone House, which includes an extension to the 6th floor and work to the ground floor atrium.

Willmott Dixon Interiors has something of a track record working in London’s heritage buildings. Other recent examples include creating a new home for the Design Museum at the Commonwealth Institute in Kensington, refurbishing The National Gallery and fitting-out Old Admiralty Building.

In total, Willmott Dixon Interiors has delivered more than 200,000 m² of new interior space in London over the last five years.

The company is also refurbishing 62-66 Highbury Grove in Islington to create the London Screen Academy, a film production school for 16-19 year olds.

Last week, Willmott Dixon Interiors was chosen to refurbish Wolverhampton’s Civic Halls.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk