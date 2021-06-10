Willmott Dixon chosen for £25.6m Ladbroke Grove housing schemes

  1. Instagram
Thu June 10 2021

10 hours Willmott Dixon has been appointed by Kensington & Chelsea Council to build two housing schemes.

CGI of the Hewer Street development (and below)
The two apartment blocks are in the Ladbroke Grove area of west London and have a combined construction cost of £25.6m.

The larger of the two projects is on Kensal Road, where Willmott Dixon will build a £17.1m development to create 37 homes above new ground floor commercial premises.  The five-storey building, rising to six stories at certain points, is expected to be complete in the autumn of 2022. Tenants will have access to a shared garden and a podium deck with a landscaped terrace.

Willmott Dixon will also deliver an £8.5m development half a mile away in Hewer Street, to provide a further 20 flats by early 2023. Both buildings will be fuelled by air source heat pumps.

The contract was procured under the SCF, the Southern Construction Framework.

