Willmott Dixon council blocks win approval

CGI of Child Graddon Lewis' designs for 300 Harrow Road

The development at 300 Harrow Road will be among the first delivered by Westminster Builds, the council’s wholly owned development company.

The site is at the western end of the Westbourne Green Estate, on the corner of Harrow Road and Cirencester Street, close to the Regent’s Canal.

There will be three blocks – of five, eight and 16 storeys – housing a total of 112 flats, with amenities at ground level including a nursery and a community centre. Half of the flats will be designated as affordable, subsidised by the half to be sold privately.

300 Harrow Road is designed by architect Child Graddon Lewis and built by Willmott Dixon Construction, which recently built the council’s Dudley House development of 197 flats in Paddington Basin last year.

James Felsted, director at Child Graddon Lewis, said: “Harrow Road is a fantastic illustration of a local authority showing imagination and ambition with existing council land – contributing towards the delivery of Westminster’s strategic vision for a fairer city. The project supports a thriving and active neighbourhood by carefully balancing the provision of community facilities, promoting economic growth, and providing new homes for all. It shows how good quality design can help unlock latent opportunity on existing brownfield land despite complex constraints.

“The extensive improvements to the wider landscape and public realm capitalise on the canal and provide benefit for the wider community, demonstrating the possibilities of civic-led development. By grasping opportunities beyond the site boundary, new development can positively impact whole neighbourhoods and beyond.”

Willmott Dixon regional managing director Chris Tredget said: "We're looking forward to getting started on site now that planning permission has been given."

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk