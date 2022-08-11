Willmott Dixon creates 'director of change' role

Roger Morton

An the newly created role of director of strategic change, Roger Morton’s job is to work with chief operating officer John Waterman to implement growth strategies at Willmott Dixon.

He was with Vistry Group for six years, having joined what was then Bovis Homes as head of talent in 2016. Before that he had a 25-year career as an officer in the Corps of Royal Engineers.

Willmott Dixon chief operating officer John Waterman said that he brought “significant experience for driving major change programmes that will support our own exciting and ambitious plans”.

Roger Morton said: “Prior to joining Willmott Dixon, I was impressed with the company’s approach to responsible construction and sustainability, alongside its reputation as a great place to work. I’m really excited to be part of the team and look forward to using my experience to help the company realise its ambitions for the future.”

This is the second senior level appointment for the company this summer. In July, it announced that Julie Hirigoyen, chief executive of the UK Green Building Council, was joining the main board as a non-executive director.

