Willmott Dixon gets Warwick Uni go-ahead

The Interdisciplinary Biomedical Research Building has been designed by Hawkins Brown Architects

The five-storey building on the Gibbet Hill Campus will bring together up to 300 biomedical researchers from the university’s School of Life Sciences and Warwick Medical School.

As previously reported, Willmott Dixon is main contractor for the £54.3m project and architect is Hawkins Brown.

The client’s team also includes building services engineer Hoare Lea & Partners, structural engineer Peter Brett Associates and Mace as quantity surveyor.

Plans include a central ‘lab village’ core, a 400-seat lecture theatre and a large public entrance.

Hawkins Brown says that “the building has been designed to work with the existing site context, utilizing the topography, views and links to woodland beyond”.

Completion is expected by the end of 2020.

Warwick Medical School dean Sudhesh Kumar said: “We are very excited about the development of the new IBRB building on the Gibbet Hill site. It forms an integral element of the Medical School’s ambitions over the coming years.

"The inclusion of a brand new lecture theatre will enhance student experience and enable growth of new undergraduate programmes. The excellent research facilities within the building will foster inter-disciplinary collaboration and enable biomedical research at the highest level.”

