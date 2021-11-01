Willmott Dixon in for £38m Brentford housing

CGI of Brentford's Block D

Willmott Dixon has been awarded a £38m contract to build three blocks of council flats plus commercial space in Brentford.

The Block D development, procured through the Genesis framework, involves the creation of three blocks ranging from six to eight stories. Across the blocks there will be 96 new council rented homes in a variety of sizes, including 10 designed to be wheelchair accessible.

This is the latest in series of projects that Willmott Dixon has done for Hounslow, including Frank Towell Court, currently under construction to create 102 new homes. In 2019, the company also handed over Bristol Court, a £26m retirement living scheme with 94 apartments.

The Block D project, expected to complete in summer 2023, includes landscaped communal gardens, 12 retail units and car parking space. An air source heat pump system will provide tenants with hot water and heating.

Ahead of the build, Museum of London Archaeology conducted a three-month archaeological dig at the site and found a Roman coin and hearths also believed to be Roman in date.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk