Willmott Dixon kept busy in Dorchester

Artist’s impression of the remodelled emergency department at Dorset County Hospital

Already on site building a multi-storey car park, Willmott Dixon has now been asked to take on building works in the main hospital building in Dorchester.

The additional work involves building two extensions: one to create a new entrance and the other to expand the emergency department wards into the existing courtyard area.

Earlier this year, Willmott Dixon was contracted by health and care property developer Prime to build a seven-storey, 654 space car park for patients, visitors and staff spanning seven floors.

