CGI of the Simonsway development

Willmott Dixon will start construction in July on a mixed tenure development of 147 houses and apartments on a nine acre site on Simonsway, Wythenshawe.

It is Wythenshawe Community Housing Group’s largest development to date and is being built next to the Manchester Enterprise Academy, where Willmott Dixon built the Drury Building in 2017.

Completion of the development, designed by architect AEW, is expected in the summer of 2020.