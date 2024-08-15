Willmott Dixon lands £31m Central Beds leisure facility

Work on the new Leighton Leisure and Community Centre will start in October with the existing Tiddenfoot leisure centre remaining open until the new centre is complete in Summer 2026.

The new leisure centre is designed to meet the needs of Leighton-Linslade’s civil parish’s growing population. It will offer a significantly increased range of facilities including a large gym, an eight-lane 25m pool, a learner pool and a ‘confidence pool’ to offer swimming options for all age groups.

The building has been designed to minimise energy consumption and reduce carbon emissions. It will feature electric car charging points and improved access to sustainable travel options in line with the Council's sustainability strategy.

Stewart Brundell, managing director at Willmott Dixon in the northern home counties region, said: “We are looking forward to starting on site to begin the construction of the Leighton Leisure and Community Centre. This is a project that promises to significantly enhance the quality of life for the local community. The state-of-the-art facility will provide a hub for health, wellness, and recreation, fostering a stronger and vibrant community feel and create a lasting impact which will benefit residents for generations to come."

The existing sports hall and squash courts at the Tiddenfoot site are an integral part of Cedars Upper School and as such will remain open and available for residents to use and enjoy after the new leisure centre has been opened.

