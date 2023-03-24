Willmott Dixon lands £60m Oxford Brookes buildings

The new engineering building, designed by ADP Architecture

Willmott Dixon’s £60m contract is for a new teaching block with faculty offices, alongside an engineering workshop, together providing new home for the Faculty of Technology, Design & Environment.

The buildings are designed by ADP Architecture.

Completion is expected by September 2024, in time for the new academic year.

Jerry Woods, director of estates and campus services at Oxford Brookes University, said: "We are pleased Willmott Dixon has commenced work on two inspirational buildings for our Headington Campus. The new state-of-the-art labs, workshops, and teaching and social learning spaces will be transformational for our Faculty of Technology, Design & Environment.”

Willmott Dixon was selected off the Southern Construction Framework SCF Construct, on which it has been a permanent fixture since the franework’s creation in 2006. Yesterday we reported that Willmott Dixon was among 20 contractors selected for the fifth iteration, SCF 5, which starts in May. Willmott Dixon has completed more than £1bn of construction work through SCF’s previous four generations.

