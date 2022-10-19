Willmott Dixon lands Bolton hospital training centre

CGI of Bolton College of Medical Sciences’ new medical and clinical skills training facility at the Royal Bolton Hospital site in Farnworth

Bolton College of Medical Sciences (BCMS) is getting a new medical and clinical skills training facility at the Royal Bolton Hospital site in Farnworth.

The project is a collaboration between the University of Bolton, Bolton College, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust and Bolton Council, designed to give people a direct route into clinical healthcare employment, with a focus on practical learning in a live hospital.

News of Willmott Dixon’s contract signing comes in the same week that its MWD Healthcare George Holmes, vice chancellor of the University of Bolton, said: “BCMS is arguably one of the most significant projects delivered in the northwest in decades. Not only will it increase employment prospects in the local area and make healthcare professions more accessible, but it will also help alleviate NHS staffing pressures in Greater Manchester and provide improved levels of care in our community. It’s brilliant to see the build underway.”

Willmott Dixon managing director Anthony Dillon promised that the medical trainign centre would be built “for the people of Bolton by the people of Bolton”.

The project is due to complete in 2024, when the first intake of BCMS learners is due to start.

