Willmott Dixon makes space for student discos

CGI of socially distanced students having a night life in one of the new bars

Willmott Dixon has a £5.45m contract to convert parts of the existing Forum building into a lecture theatre and a pair of bars/nightclubs.

It is the contractor’s third project for the University of Hertfordshire. It was brought on board via Scape’s national construction framework. Willmott Dixon has previously built the university’s Enterprise Hub and its Institute of Sport building.

The higher education sector has been spending heavily on construction in recent years. Willmott Dixon alone recently completed the Student Life Building at Teesside University, Poole Gateway Building at Bournemouth University, the University of Birmingham’s Green Heart, Bath Spa University’s Locksbrook Road campus, Coventry University’s Centre for Advanced Low-Carbon Propulsion Systems and the Kennedy Building at the University of Kent.

Willmott Dixon regional managing director Chris Tredget said: “Our experience in the education and university sectors has helped us provide spaces that will support students, staff and the wider community for generations to come. We’re excited to get started on the Forum building and look forward to delivering another successful project for the university.”

