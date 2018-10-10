Willmott Dixon opens Chelmsford office

Willmott Dixon has taken office space in Saxon House in Chelmsford (image from Google)

Willmott Dixon recently handed over Anglia Ruskin’s School of Medicine on the university’s Chelmsford campus and is looking to build its presence in the area further, with it being just 40 miles from the company’s head office in Letchworth Garden City.

Managing director Chris Tredget explained: “Willmott Dixon has been well established in the county for years and it’s a natural step to locate a team here by opening an office in Chelmsford, close to where many of our people live. Essex has a really bright future with many bold and imaginative initiatives afoot across the county to encourage growth and investment. We want to be part of shaping that by basing ourselves in an area that is close to our partners and customers.”