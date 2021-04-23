Willmott Dixon opens Plymouth office

Willmott Dixon built The Box in Plymouth

Willmott Dixon has opened an office in Plymouth on the back of its construction of The Box, a £23m museum and gallery in the city, completed shortly before the first national lockdown.

The company has been active in Plymouth for a number of years and built the St Matthew's CE Academy and Knowle School five years ago.

Southwest regional managing director Neal Stephens said: “This is the next chapter in our investment to the region, following our role in delivering major projects across Devon that are contributing to growth and supporting local businesses.

“As the UK continues to recover from the economic impact of Coronavirus, Plymouth has a very bright future, with the impending freeport and exciting plans for the Civic Centre and Guildhall pointing towards a sustained period of growth and investment in the region. We aim to play our part in supporting that growth.”

Willmott Dixon’s Plymouth-based team on Plymouth Hoe. From left to right: Steve Bromley, Rob Woolcock, Shirley Halford and James Robins

