Willmott Dixon opts for slips and pods on affordable housing scheme

The 10-storey development, in the Northminster district of Peterborough, will have 315 residential apartments and 37 townhouses, with two ground floor units providing leisure and commercial space.

As this development is for designated affordable housing for rental tenants, “efficiency savings” are required. Willmott Dixon is using a lightgauge steel frame, brick slips and bathroom pods, to bring “efficiency savings”. The contractor said that this would also "help to ensure quality, programme certainty and come with environmental benefits".

Architect is Corstorphine & Wright and completion is expected in August 2024.

Client for the project is Peterborough Investment Partnership (PIP), a joint venture of Peterborough City Council and a Channel Islands-based investment vehicle called IAGH3, which appears to specialise in funding local authority developments. IAGH3 is believed to be a subsidiary of International Administration Group, part of Oak Fund Services.

Willmott Dixon director David McCallion described it as “an important regeneration project for Northminster” which would “revitalise the area for residents and the wider community”.

