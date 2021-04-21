Willmott Dixon picked for £19.7m Oldham school

CGI of the Brian Clarke Academy in Oldham

The Cranmer Education Trust project will create a 1,200 place school in the Lancashire town centre.

The school is named after one of Oldham’s most prominent sons, the artist Brian Clarke. The trust hopes that the building will include an original piece of art by the school’s patron, potentially a stained-glass window since that is the medium for which he is most celebrated.

Willmott Dixon’s involvement in the Brian Clarke Academy, through the Department for Education framework, follows on from its completion last year of Dixons Trinity Academy in Leeds.

In March, it handed over the £9m Construction Centre at Oldham College five weeks ahead of schedule.

