Willmott Dixon picked for Horsham fire station

Tue February 25 2020

10 hours West Sussex County Council has chosen Willmott Dixon Construction as main contractor for a new £21m fire station near Horsham.

The planned Horsham fire station has been designed by HNW Architects
The building has been designed as a learning and development centre for the fire service, as well as a 24-hour fire station.

The training centre will include residential accommodation as well as training rooms and facilities to recreate emergency scenarios, including fire-fighting and road crash response.

Designed by HNW Architects, it is to be built – subject to planning permission – on a site off the A24 at Highwood Mill, near Horsham.

West Sussex county councillor Duncan Crow, cabinet member for the fire & rescue service and communities, said: “These are incredibly exciting plans. It has long been our aspiration to build a state-of-the-art training facility for our firefighters and these will be among the best facilities in the UK. It has also been a vision for more than a decade to create a new fire station for Horsham.”

Blue light schemes have bee a particularly rich seam for Willmott Dixon in recent years, landing approximately £200m of work in the sector over the past three years.

