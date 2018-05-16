Willmott Dixon picked for £2.5bn framework

Willmott Dixon has been chosen as sole contractor on a national framework that has the potential to deliver £2.5bn of work for public sector clients bodies the next four years.

Procurement Hub, a procurement specialist that is part of Places for People, has named Willmott Dixon its preferred bidder to be sole contractor on its newly created major projects framework.

The £2.5bn framework covers all public-sector projects on a single source basis. It is open to every public body to use for construction of new and existing buildings as well as retrofit, refurbishment, repairs and maintenance.

It provides public bodies with OJEU compliant access to Willmott Dixon’s construction expertise, along with that of its alliance partners Robertson, who will deliver Procurement Hub projects in Scotland, and Farrans, responsible for Northern Ireland. Fortem, Willmott Dixon's maintenance subsidiary, will deliver repairs work through another Procurement Hub framework, Built Environment.

Chief executive Rick Willmott said: “We have a relationship with Places for People stretching back over a decade and teaming up with its Procurement Hub gives us another important channel alongside our existing frameworks to deliver high-quality construction projects for our public sector customers.”

Willmott Dixon is also already on Scape Group’s national construction framework and the southern construction framework. Over the last five years, it has delivered more than 200 projects under these frameworks.