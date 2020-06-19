  1. Instagram
Construction News

Fri June 19 2020

  3. Willmott Dixon picked for £33m Wiltshire school

5 hours Wiltshire Council has appointed Willmott Dixon as main contractor for the construction of a school for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The £33m investment will provide schooling facilities for up to 400 SEND pupils, bringing three schools – Larkrise, St Nicholas and Rowdeford – on  the current Rowdeford site in Devizes.

The design is still in development and work on site is scheduled to start in summer 2021,  to complete by September 2023.

Willmott Dixon was brought on board through the southern construction framework (SCF).

Regional managing director Richard Poulter said: “Willmott Dixon has a long established track-record of working in Wiltshire, which includes building Wiltshire College Chippenham Campus recently.   We are also well equipped to build during Covid-19 having adjusted our projects to meet the site operating procedures to ensure for social distancing. We are proud to be involved in providing these facilities to provide SEND pupils with the very best environment to learn and develop.”

