Willmott Dixon picked for £33m Wiltshire school

The £33m investment will provide schooling facilities for up to 400 SEND pupils, bringing three schools – Larkrise, St Nicholas and Rowdeford – on the current Rowdeford site in Devizes.

The design is still in development and work on site is scheduled to start in summer 2021, to complete by September 2023.

Willmott Dixon was brought on board through the southern construction framework (SCF).

Regional managing director Richard Poulter said: “Willmott Dixon has a long established track-record of working in Wiltshire, which includes building Wiltshire College Chippenham Campus recently. We are also well equipped to build during Covid-19 having adjusted our projects to meet the site operating procedures to ensure for social distancing. We are proud to be involved in providing these facilities to provide SEND pupils with the very best environment to learn and develop.”

