Willmott Dixon picked for Goole rail centre

CGI of the RaisE business and innovation hub in Goole

The council hopes that the building will be used by small businesses that supply the nearby Siemens train factory that GMI Construction is currently building.

This £8m business centre and innovation hub is phase one of the Rail Accelerator & Innovation Solutions Hub for Enterprise, or RaisE. It will house 3,200 square metres of commercial floor space made up of office and workshop accommodation, conferencing facilities, and a communal café.

Procured using the YORbuild2 framework, this phase of RaisE is being delivered with East Riding Infrastructure & Facilities – the council’s in-house professional services consultancy – and is set for completion in early 2022.

Phase two, on the same site, will see a £50m centre of excellence for rail and research and innovation developed between Siemens Mobility and the University of Birmingham.

In conjunction with the £200m Siemens Mobility manufacturing facility that GMI Construction is currently building, this partnership between industry, academia and the public sector will help create a Rail Village.

Paul Bell, head of economic development and communications at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The council is absolutely delighted to see building work on this business centre and innovation hub start. We know that, once completed, it will stand proudly alongside Siemens Mobility’s soon-to-be-built, state-of-the-art rail manufacturing facility, and will be another glowing example of how Goole is viewed as a flourishing economic area for investment and growth.

“We also welcome our partnership with Siemens Mobility and The University of Birmingham who, along with industry partners such as The UK Rail Research & Innovation Network (UKRRIN) and The Rail Alliance, are excited by Goole’s potential and our shared ‘Rail Village’ vision.”

Siemens Mobility managing director (rolling stock and customer services), Sambit Banerjee, said: “Our aim at Goole is to create a centre of excellence for the rail industry and to generate long-term skills and investment in the region, and the start of construction of RaisE is a real milestone in that journey. As part of the Rail Village, RaisE will be a great space for collaboration and it is fantastic to see it being supported by a network of partners from the UK rail industry and higher education – with a key focus on providing research and development support, particularly for start-ups and SMEs.”

