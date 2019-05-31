Willmott Dixon picked for Leeds social housing

CGI of The Beeches

Willmott Dixon will build 59 new homes on two sites in East Leeds as part of Leeds City Council’s housing growth programme, which has plans for more than 300 new council homes towards the city’s overall annual target of 1,230 new affordable homes from 2019. The developments, some of the first social housing that the council has embarked on in the last 20 years, have been designed by Halsall Lloyd Partnership, are due for completion in July 2020. They will be named after the streets they are on, The Beeches and The Nevilles. Funding has been secured through Homes England.

Willmott Dixon director Stuart Kerr said: “These two schemes are hugely important projects for Leeds and Leeds City Council, so we are proud to be part of their creation. The developments will make a huge difference to their local communities by providing something that is always in high demand, housing. We are very excited to now be on site, especially as these are the first social housing developments in Leeds for the last two decades.”

The Leeds contract builds on Willmott Dixon’s growing social housing portfolio in the north of England. It follows two recent contract wins worth more than £40m to develop more than 100 affordable homes in Salford for Salix Homes and 147 homes on a nine acre site in Simonsway for Wythenshawe Community Housing Group.

Willmott Dixon is also building 120 homes across nine sites in Doncaster for the local council.