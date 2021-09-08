Willmott Dixon picked for Lincoln housing scheme

Rookery Lane plans

The affordable housing development on Rookery Lane in central Lincoln includes construction of 42 new homes – 32 two- to four-bedroom houses, four two-bed bungalows and six one-bed apartments.

Designed by John Roberts Architects, the new homes will be built using traditional construction methods.

Willmott Dixon got the job via Procurement Hub’s major projects framework.

Maria Clayton, capital projects manager for the City of Lincoln Council, said: “Willmott Dixon will be carrying out the construction works, as well as the demolition of properties at 89 and 93 Rookery Lane to facilitate an entrance road to the new properties. The design of the new homes ensures that they will all meet the recommended space standards and have high energy efficiency levels. Parking will be built into the scheme, with the road acting as a shared space for cars and pedestrians in a bid to give equal priority to pedestrians cyclists while ensuring cars travel slowly.”

Paul Ponwaye, director at John Roberts Architects, said: “It is always a pleasure working with Willmott Dixon and the City of Lincoln Council, none more so in being part of the team delivering much needed new affordable homes, but it has not been without its challenges. During the design development of the project, we have encountered a range of site constraints including protected species, a high water table and tree protection orders on a previously land-locked back-land site.

“Working together with Willmott Dixon and the Council we were able to steer our way through these to achieve a scheme that delivers the maximum development potential on one of the most challenging greenfield sites that we have encountered for some time.”

The construction work is due to complete on site in December 2022.

