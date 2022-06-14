Willmott Dixon picked for Milton Keynes school

  1. Instagram
Wed June 15 2022

21 hours Milton Keynes Council has given Willmott Dixon an £8.8m contract to build a new primary school and nursery.

Willmott Dixon is working with Synergy Architects to create the 630-place primary school and 39-place nursery to serve new housing developments of Fairfields and Whitehouse.

The 351ha Western Expansion Area is the largest expansion area in Milton Keynes , with 6,550 new homes under development.

Watling Primary School & Nursery, on Calverton Lane, will be the third project that Willmott Dixon has built for Milton Keynes, following St Mary's Wavendon Church of England Primary School and the Whitehouse Medical Centre.

The facility is expected to open to pupils in September 2023.

The construction contract was procured through Pagabo’s major works framework.

