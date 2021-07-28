Willmott Dixon picked for refurb of Kidsgrove leisure centre

The 12-month contract for Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council has been procured using the Scape framework.

The building will host a range of wet and dry leisure facilities, including a six-lane swimming pool, fitness suite, multipurpose studio space and sports hall catering for a range of indoor sports. The centre will be run by Kidsgrove Sports Centre Community Group.

Willmott Dixon will strip-out the existing interior, roof and glazing, before delivering a full M&E fit-out alongside adding new pool filtration systems and cathodic protection to the existing pool tank.

The project has been made possible through the allocation of £2.45m from Kidsgrove's Town Deal, as part of the government’s Towns Fund. The remaining capital funding has been made available from the borough council and partner agencies.

Council leader Simon Tagg said: “Kidsgrove Sports Centre is one of the council’s top priorities. It is wonderful news that the government has agreed to fund the facility with nearly two and a half million pounds from the Towns Deal Fund.”

Anthony Dillon, managing director for Willmott Dixon in the north, said: “We are delighted to be breathing new life into this much missed leisure facility. Through the launch of the Towns Deal Fund, the government has put urban regeneration at the heart of its policies and we are proud to play our role in creating a facility that will play a key role in the physical wellbeing of current and future generations in Kidsgrove.”

Mark Robinson, group chief executive at Scape, said: “The Towns Deal Fund is all about levelling up our regions and Kidsgrove Leisure Centre will achieve exactly that. By connecting the ambitions of the council with the talents of Willmott Dixon, this important project will create jobs and local opportunities, whilst stimulating the health and wellbeing of the local community. At Scape, we’re proud to have played a part in helping the council to accelerate their plans.”

