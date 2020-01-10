Willmott Dixon picked for Ripon pool

Ripon leisure cente extension has been designed by Pick Everard

With the nearby Ripon Spa Baths nearing the end of its lifespan, Willmott Dixon will extend Ripon’s leisure centre by building a new six-lane 25-metre pool onto it, along with associated changing and community areas. It will also add a new main entrance and lobby to the current centre as well as upgrade the dry leisure facilities with new changing rooms and health suite, two dance studios, a spin studio and a meeting room.

Outside, new play areas will be created, while the car park will be reconfigured and a cycle rack installed. A new bridge will link the existing facility and the new-build pool element.

Willmott Dixon is working with Pick Everard as architect and Gleeds as quantity surveyor and project manager.

Completion is set for 2021.

Councillor Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council cabinet member for sport, said: “After what seems like many months of planning and discussion, the work to build the new pool is finally underway. This represents a significant investment and will provide the people of Ripon with state-of-the-art swimming facilities. Combined with the refurbishment of the leisure centre, we are transforming the sport and leisure offer in this part of the district.”

Willmott Dixon is also currently building sports and leisure centres in Harpenden, Pontefract, Ingleby Barwick (Cleveland) and Tameside.

Anthony Dillon, Willmott Dixon’s managing director in the North, said: “We have one of the biggest track records in the UK for delivering projects that provide excellent leisure facilities. The creation of top-quality facilities to encourage health and wellbeing are vital to help our communities thrive and what we'll deliver at Ripon will leave a lasting legacy for many years to come for people in the town and across the region."

The contract was procured via Major Works England and Northern Ireland, a part of the Scape national construction framework.

