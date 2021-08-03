Willmott Dixon picked for Telford regeneration

It has been appointed by Telford & Wrekin Council to carry out the regeneration project, which was made possible after the council secured £22.3m from the government’s Towns Fund.

The development, which will be situated between town's railway station and Telford town centre, will include new homes, as well as a digital skills and enterprise hub run by Telford College and the University of Wolverhampton.

Willmott Dixon’s contract was procured via Pagabo’s Major Works Framework.

Cllr David Wright, cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “The Station Quarter will be a transformational development for Telford and we are delighted that we will be working with one of the country’s leading construction companies as our partner in the project.

“The £22.3 million secured from the Towns Fund for our bid will prove a game-changer for Telford and the wider borough, helping us boost the skills of the area’s workforce and providing more new homes for local people.

“Willmott Dixon will now be working with the council and partners to support design development in preparation for the submission of a planning application in spring next year as well as supporting the council to preparing business cases, which is the next stage in securing the Towns Investment Funding.”

David Atkinson, regional head of land and development for Willmott Dixon, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Telford & Wrekin Council and the town’s stakeholders in delivering the Station Quarter project.

“Working with leading development, design and funding partners we’re excited create a new community in Telford town centre. The Station Quarter is a highly accessible site, and we’re keen to unlock its potential to support the wider regeneration of Telford town centre. We have ambitious plans to deliver highly-sustainable, new homes, educational space, and leisure facilities supported by new public realm and green spaces.”

Graham Wynn, chair of Telford Towns Fund Board, added: “The Town Deal Board are delighted with the success of our bid in achieving 22.3 million for Telford and look forward to working in partnership with the council and its chosen partners. It is important that we now move swiftly into the delivery phase. Station Quarter is a key gateway to the centre of our town and a vital link between the shopping centre and the main line station. It is therefore crucial that we get this phase right and I believe that Willmott Dixon is the best partner to help us deliver this.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk