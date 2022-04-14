Willmott Dixon picked for Torquay hotel

CGI of the new hotel, designed by Kay Elliott Architects

Willmott Dixon is set to start construction this summer in Torbay Road, on the resort’s seafront.

The new Corbyn Head Hotel has been designed by Kay Elliott Architects to offer four-star accommodation with 152 bedrooms. The original Corbyn Head on the site was demolished in 2020.

The Fragrance Group operates five hotels in the UK, including The Imperial in Blackpool and The Crown in Harrogate, and has a further six in development – four of which are in Torbay: Corbyn Head and Palace Hotel in Torquay and Park Hotel and The Lighthouse in Paignton.

Fragrance's other three Torbay hotels in development were being built by Midas before it went into administration in February this year. Brady Construction Services was then brought in to complete them.

Corbyn Head Hotel is Willmott Dixon’s first contract for the hotel chain but it has a presence in the southwest having recently built The Box in Plymouth, Exeter College’s Digital & Data Centre, an aircraft hangar at Newquay Airport and Atlantic Academy in Bideford.

