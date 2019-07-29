Willmott Dixon returns to Romford for £20m school upgrade

Royal Liberty School

The project marks a return to Romford for Willmott Dixon just over a year after completing the town’s Sapphire Ice Rink & Swimming Pool.

The contract, awarded through the Southern Construction Framework, will provide the school with new facilities, including a food technology room, an additional science laboratory, more classroom space, a larger canteen and a new sports hall.

The project also includes construction of a temporary school facility that will house pupils from Hare Hall while work is carried out.

Willmott Dixon is set to complete the work by autumn 2021, and the company is working with a team that includes Vincent & Gorbing Associates as architects and Arcadis Design & Consultancy as project manager.

Hare Hall was originally designed by James Paine in 1768-69 for John Wallinger, a cork and stone merchant of Colchester. The building has been the Royal Liberty School since 1921.

Chris Tredget, managing director for Willmott Dixon in North London said: “The team are exceptionally proud of what we created in Romford with the Sapphire Ice Rink & Swimming Pool, which has been a popular addition to the town. We are keen to make a similar impact with our work to expand Royal Liberty School with new facilities that will provide an excellent educational environment for many generations of local pupils.”

