Willmott Dixon revamps Kibworth tip

The site crew

The £5m scheme sees Willmott Dixon modernising and expanding the Kibworth recycling and household waste site.

The renovations for the new split-level site include new bulk storage areas, waste bin locations, access ramps, and a weighbridge. A new office and welfare unit will have automated LED lighting and there will be electric vehicle charging points for staff to use.

The tip will be closed to the public until the works are complete in autumn.

Willmott Dixon got the job through the Scape framework, in collaboration with architect Maber Associates.

Willmott Dixon is also working at Leicestershire’s Bardon waste transfer station.

