Willmott Dixon secures third Coventry University project

Artists impression

The £11.7m project follows Willmott Dixon’s previous work to expand the university beyond Coventry, building a new campus in Scarborough to create CU Scarborough as well as transforming Dagenham Civic Centre in into the new CU London.

Now working on the Coventry campus, Willmott Dixon will redevelop the 72,000 m² building to provide teaching rooms, IT suites, engineering and science labs and a café.

The contract was procured through Major Works England and Northern Ireland, part of the Scape National Construction framework.

Willmott Dixon Midlands managing director Peter Owen said: “We are delighted to be working with Coventry University again to help create another state-of-the-art campus for generations of students to enjoy."