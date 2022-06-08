Willmott Dixon signs for £35m Darlington rail museum

A CGI of the new rail museum development in Darlington

The heritage project is set to transform the existing Head of Steam railway museum site, which includes the Goods Shed and Carriage works, into a major tourist attraction.

The work involves the design and build of a new Railway Heritage Quarter Museum, with the refurbishment of Grade II listed buildings. Attractions will include a live engineering shed and an ‘immersive experience’ building with holograms of trains. There will also be a café and shop (naturally) and a railway themed children’s play area.

Willmott Dixon’s scope of work includes landscaping new public realm and a car park.

Willmott Dixon has been given a 2024 completion date. The council wants the attraction ready for the bicentenary celebrations of the Stockton & Darlington Railway in 2025.

Councillor Jonathan Dulston, leader of Darlington Borough Council said: "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us to re-launch Darlington as the birthplace of the railways, the town that financially supported the initial idea of the passenger railway. It has taken a great deal of time, passion, energy and ingenuity to reach this stage of the project and it is with a great deal of pride that we set the Railway Heritage Quarter on track for completion in time for the bicentenary celebrations of the Stockton and Darlington Railway in 2025."

An immersive experience is promised

The project is supported by £20m of funding from the Tees Valley mayor and combined authority. Mayor Ben Houchen said: “It is fantastic to hear that we’ve got spades in the ground and can officially launch the start of building works on the Darlington Railway Heritage Quarter. This top-quality scheme will include attractions never seen before in our region. It’s yet another project we’re kick-starting in 2022, our year of construction. This is a bit different to the other schemes we’re driving forward this year, from transforming transport to redeveloping Teesworks. It’s no less important, though, and that’s why we committed £20m to make it a reality.”

The Darlington Railway Heritage Quarter is Willmott Dixon’s 25th project in the Tees Valley since 2010 and its eighth scheme in Darlington. In May 2020, it handed over the £8.5m Feethams House office development in the town. It is also on site building the £8m Innovation Central in Darlington, a four-storey office and laboratory development.

