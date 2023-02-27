Willmott Dixon signs for Newcastle leisure centre

CGI of Outer West Leisure Centre, designed by FaulknerBrowns Architects

Construction of Outer West Leisure Centre is moving ahead after the project received almost £20m from the latest round of government ‘levelling up’ grants.

The new facility, designed by FaulknerBrowns Architects, will replace the former West Denton Pool and existing All Saints Sports Centre.

It will have a 25-metre eight-lane swimming pool, a learner pool, splash pad, fitness studios, a gym, a café and – for those that prefer to exercise their minds – a library.

Willmott Dixon regional director Nick Corrigan said: “This is our first project in partnership with Newcastle City Council and we are proud to be playing our part in delivering a project that will create a vibrant and innovative community hub that expands local leisure facilities.”

The contractor was procured through Pagabo’s major works framework.

