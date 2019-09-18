Willmott Dixon starts Ashby care village

How the courtyard of Springfields might look

Willmott Dixon is building 65 one- and two-bed homes along with communal facilities such as a hair salon, a residents’ lounge and a bistro for EMH Care & Support. On completion, 50 of the apartments will be rented while 15 will be for sale.

Designed by architects BRP, all the homes are designed to allow wheelchairs and mobility aids to be used.

The project has a £1.25m contribution from North West Leicestershire District Council and £2.65m from Homes England.

Called Springfields, the development is scheduled to complete in early 2021. There are also plans to build an adjacent new school.

The project was procured through Procurement Hub, which negotiated a £1.2m investment from Willmott Dixon into local training projects for the unemployed and school visits.

Ground breaking ceremony

Willmott Dixon director Michelle Cotterill said: “We have been working closely with EMH Care & Support to make sure we are creating a scheme that is going to make the local community proud. Every step of the way we have been working collaboratively with all project partners through workshops, ensuring we plan effectively.

“The customer previously had challenges with overheating on similar schemes, so we have worked with them to ensure the same issues won’t occur when working with us. We are also embracing technology during this project, for example we are using offsite manufacturing to reduce programme time and maintain high levels of quality, while also minimising waste and costs.

EMH director Joanna Grainger said: “A development like this requires strong and trusted relationships, and we are delighted to be working with Willmott Dixon, North West Leicestershire DC, and our other partners to deliver our most ambitious project to date. With Springfields we are creating a modern community in the heart of the national forest, a vibrant place supporting and promoting health and wellbeing. That is something we can all be proud of.”

