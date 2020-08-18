Willmott Dixon starts extra care housing facility in Old Woking

  1. Instagram
Construction News

Tue August 18 2020

6 hours Willmott Dixon has started construction of an independent living extra-care housing facility in Woking, Surrey

Artist's impression of Hale End Court
Artist's impression of Hale End Court

Hale End Court, a four-storey building with 48 apartments, is being built by Willmott Dixon for Woking Borough Council on the site of a former car dealership.

The project has been designed by HNW Architects and Turner & Townsend is providing project management. 

Works are expected to be complete at the end of September 2021. Contract value was not disclosed, despite it being a public sector project.

Ian Edwards, director for Willmott Dixon in London and the south, said: “Hale End Court is a fantastic scheme that will give its future residents a great sense of comfort, community, security and a place to call home.”

The contractor’s assisted living portfolio include 94 homes for the London Borough of Hounslow at Bristol Court and the new Winwood Heights retirement village for Nottingham City Homes. It has also recently started Watkins House in Harrow, providing 58 extra-care apartments for Harrow Churches Housing Association and Octavia.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

