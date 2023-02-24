Willmott Dixon starts work on £61m Leamington Spa school

Artist's impression of Oakley School, being built in Oakley Grove

Oakley School is being built to support the Oakley Grove housing development in Whitnash, south of Leamington Spa, where 4,000 homes are being built.

Work on site started last year and is now expected to be completed in summer 2024, for a September 2024 opening.

Oakley School will have capacity for 34 nursery infants, 420 primary pupils and 900 secondary pupils up to 16 years old.

The design adopts a fabric-first approach to reduce energy consumption and limit carbon emissions in operation. The building will have air source heat pumps and solar photovoltaic panels.

The school development will also include a stand-alone sports hall, several natural turf pitches and an all-weather pitch, for both school and community use. Improvements will also be made to Oakley Wood Road.

