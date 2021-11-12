Willmott Dixon targets net zero on Devizes school contract

Willmott Dixon has a contract to provide facilities for 350 pupils with special education needs or disabilities (SEND) at Silverwood School’s Rowde campus near Devizes.

To achieve net zero carbon in operation, the buildings will have biomass boilers and photovoltaic (PV) solar panels.

The school will also use Willmott Dixon’s EnergySynergy service, which models energy performance target data against actual ‘in-use’ performance for three years, ensuring energy use targets set out at design stage are met when operational.

Grassland improvements and hedgerow extensions help the project score an overall biodiversity net gain of 14%, the building company said.

Enabling works to prepare the site will begin in February 2022 with the start of the main construction works in March. Completion is expected by September 2023.

The contract was procured using Southern Construction Framework (SCF). Kingsley Clarke, SCF operations lead, said: “This is a great example of how the education sector is being progressive in its approach to sustainability – where operational net zero is fast becoming the norm in construction projects.”

Richard Poulter, managing director for Willmott Dixon’s central south region, said: “Our team have been working with all stakeholders on a building that provides those learning within its walls with a state-of-the-art facility that also adds to the surrounding community and environment. Sustainability is at the heart of our business and through our 2030 ‘Now or Never’ sustainability strategy, we have pledged that by the end of 2030 all our new buildings and major refurbishments will achieve net zero operational carbon. Through our work at Silverwood School, we are proud to be accelerating our commitment.”

