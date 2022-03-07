Willmott Dixon targets northern councils

Katherine Kitchener

Katherine Kitchener has joined Willmott Dixon as regional head of land and development from Trafford Housing Trust, where she was head of delivery.

Her new role involves helping councils assemble urban regeneration deals, getting funding and putting land parcels together.

Richard Sterling, Willmott Dixon’s national head of land & development, said: “Kat’s extensive experience will be a real asset to our local authority partners in the north as we work with them to deliver the regeneration opportunities that will drive future prosperity within our communities. Her knowledge of town centre regeneration will help accelerate the plans we are seeing being developed across towns and cities.”

Willmott Dixon’s town centre projects in the north of England includes a £60m residential/hotel project in Rochdale and a bus station/residential development in Stockport. Last week it won a £65m town centre development with Oldham Council.

