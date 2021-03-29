Willmott Dixon to bring down Nottingham mall

Broadmarsh is being pulled down, with former owner Intu having collapsed last year

Willmott Dixon will prepare the Broadmarsh shopping centre site in the city centre for future development by knocking down what remains of the half-demolished structure.

Nottingham City Council took control of the Broadmarsh Centre last year following the collapse into administration of Intu, which was behind the original redevelopment plans. Now the council has secured £12m funding – £8m from the local enterprise partnership and £4m from the government’s Transforming Cities Fund – and brought in Willmott Dixon to demolish the remaining northwest part of the former shopping centre to make the pedestrian street wider.

Nottingham City Council leader David Mellen said: “The Broadmarsh Centre is one of the largest regeneration areas in any UK city, and presents us with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to renew our city centre and our city’s character.

“It makes sense to take this opportunity to start to demolish this part of the shopping centre now rather than try to modernise and rebuild it. This removes part of the barrier the shopping centre created in the city centre and will be far more welcoming to residents, visitors and workers coming in to Nottingham than the current ‘patio doors.’

“This first phase of demolition is the start of our plans to redevelop this area, opening up the city centre and extending the excellent new public open spaces being built on Sussex Street, Collin Street and Carrington Street.”

Nick Heath, director of delivery at Willmott Dixon’s Nottingham office, said: “Re-imaging the Broadmarsh space will be a critical factor in driving Nottingham’s growth for many years and we are delighted that our skills have been called in to play a part in this crucial next step.”

