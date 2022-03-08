Willmott Dixon to build £43m Chertsey retirement complex

Homewood Grove, near Chertsey

Homewood Grove will have 116 apartments and on-site amenities for the over 60s across a 4.7-acre site.

As with previous developments, Rangeford Villages has financial backing from Octopus Real Estate for the project. Once completed, expected in spring 2024, Homewood Grove will be operated by Rangeford.

Rangeford Villages chief executive Howard Nankivell said that Willmott Dixon’s “unrivalled reputation for creating sought-after developments is the perfect fit for this project”.

The apartments will range in size from 700 sq ft with just one bedroom to 1,200 sq ft with three bedrooms.

Underfloor heating, double glazing and an all-electric energy system should help control bills. Amenities including a swimming pool, steam room, sauna, gym, dance studio, bistro/bar/coffee shop, a communal lounge, village hall and a beauty salon.

Willmott Dixon recently handed over the £12m Springfields Independent Living complex in Ashby-de-la-Zouch and the Hale End Court extra care facility in Woking. It is currently onsite at Millfield Green in Bedfordshire, building a £31m retirement complex for Inspired Villages.

