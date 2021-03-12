Willmott Dixon to build Bingham Arena and Enterprise Centre

Bingham Enterprise Centre to the left and leisure centre to the right

Willmott Dixon’s contract is for a two-storey leisure centre, a community hall and a commercial office block for local start-ups.

Henry Riley is project manager and quantity surveyor for the project.

The development, on Chapel Lane in Bingham, is designed in part to connect the current town centre with new housing developments in the north of the town.

Procured through the Procure Partnerships framework, the 5,500 sq m development will be called Bingham Arena, with the adjacent office block named Bingham Enterprise Centre. The latter comprises of six ground-floor offices and a further six on the first floor, as well as a meeting room and shared working space.

The Bingham Arena will feature a 25-metre six-lane swimming pool with seating for 330 spectators. It will also have a smaller learning pool, exercise studios and a café.

To reduce costs and speed up the build programme, the pools will be made from stainless steel rather than concrete, supplied by Myrtha Pool.

Nick Heath, director of delivery at Willmott Dixon, said: “The use of this state-of-the-art technology will result in a quicker installation. By using this building technique, we will see a 45% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in comparison to a traditional swimming pool build. The pool will also have added strength and resistance to chemicals and corrosives needed in a pool environment due to its chromium-rich alloy, which in turn will offer a longer life span for our customer.”

He added: “Alongside the environmental benefits brought by the innovative pool solution, we will also be supporting this development with our Energy Synergy service. This assists us in working collaboratively with our customers, throughout the full build process, to ensure their facility performs against its design and achieves their energy efficiency goals. By optimising this service, Rushcliffe Borough Council can ensure their new facility will perform to the best of its ability, supporting the council’s ambitions of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.”

The Bingham Arena and Bingham Enterprise Centre project is expected to complete in May 2022.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk