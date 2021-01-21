Willmott Dixon to build Dorchester car park

CGI of the planned hospital car park structure

The 654 parking bays in Dorchester will span seven floors and include up to 68 electric vehicle charging points

The project also includes providing cycle access and improving access by widening the roads on the hospital estate.

The new car park will free-up land for expanding the emergency department and intensive care unit, as well as setting up an integrated care hub.

Dorset County Hospital deputy chief executive Nick Johnson said: "Our existing emergency department and ICU were not built to accommodate the volume of patients we are seeing now. Our clinical teams have responded magnificently to the additional challenges coronavirus has brought, but it is now clearer than ever that we must create additional space and facilities to ensure the safety of our patients. The development of these facilities is vital to make sure we are able to continue to meet the ever-increasing demand on our services and secure the future of Dorset County Hospital in Dorchester for a generation to come.”

Richard Poulter, managing director for Willmott Dixon’s Central South region, added: "If coronavirus has taught us anything, it is the importance of our NHS and the infrastructure within which it can operate. The new car park will support the hospital in providing its critical service to the local community.”

This car park contract in the latest of a growing trend for Willmott Dixon. It recently completed similar size car park schemes in Sevenoaks and Canterbury and in the summer of 2020 handed over the 1,450 space Kings Dock Car Park to Liverpool City Council, creating the largest car parking structure in the city.

