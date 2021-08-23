Willmott Dixon to build food innovation centre

CGI of the planned Broadland Food Innovation Centre

Broadland District Council and the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has brought in Willmott Dixon to build the £9.1m Broadland Food Innovation Centre.

The development will be part of the 46-acre Food Enterprise Park in Honingham, near Norwich, which is being set up to support the growth of local food and drink firms.

Willmott Dixon's project comprises two linked buildings that will house 13 individual units fitted out to the British Retail Consortium (BRC) food hygiene grade. The design incorporates a landscaped ‘green street’ at the centre of the two buildings with a ring road for tenants to access their units. A central area will be used to bridge the production and office spaces, providing a shared area for tenants to use the test kitchen and tasting spaces for product development.

The buildings are being designed to the BREEAM ‘Excellent’ environmental standard, using photovoltaic (PV) solar panels for electricity generation.

Willmott Dixon was appointed via the Scape framework.

