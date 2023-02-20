Willmott Dixon to build forensics centre in Bicester

Bicester will become the main forensics centre for Thames Valley Police, containing laboratories, digital technologies and training facilities.
Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber said: “The programme is the result of a review of Thames Valley Police’s forensics services as a whole where we’ve identified the need to modernise facilities and increase capacity."
Cherwell District Council’s planning committee has granted planning permission for the new forensic centre on police-owned land near Avonbury Business Park on Howes Lane, subject to the completion of a Section 106 agreement.
Willmott Dixon expects to being construction this summer 2023 and be completed in early 2025. Contract value has yet to be disclosed. Atkins is the appointed multi-disciplinary design consultants.
