Willmott Dixon to build forest vistor centre

The new cafe will have more seating than the current one, both inside and out

Scope of works includes a new, larger café and a new car park. Solar panels, a ground source heat pump, sustainable drainage and rainwater harvesting are all features of the scheme.

The café will support a new development that Forestry England and its business partner Forest Holidays have been allowed to build in the forest – 67 holiday cabins.

Willmott Dixon will start work later this month on the visitor centre and finish the main phase of works by summer 2020

The contact was procured through Scape’s Major Works framework.

