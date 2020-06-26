Willmott Dixon to build Hull police control centre

The planned building is designed by Bond Bryan

The three-storey operational support building, designed by Bond Bryan Architects, will be constructed next to the force’s existing facility at Melton West Business Park near Hull.

At 107,000 sq ft, it will accommodate more than 500 staff and contain a new control room handling all telephone calls and public contact. It will also house specialist units such as major crime investigation.

The development is a joint project between Humberside Police Force and developer Wykeland Group, which owns the business park, who recently secured planning permission.

Procured via Major Works England and Northern Ireland, a part of the Scape National Construction framework, it is scheduled for completion and opening in 2022.

Willmott Dixon regional managing director Anthony Dillon said: “These new modern facilities for Humberside Police are designed to create a state-of-the-art environment, giving control room teams and officers in specialist units the very best support they need to serve the people of Humberside.

“We’re proud to be working in partnership once again with Humberside Police to support the modernisation of its estate, having also delivered the Birchin Way custody facility in Grimsby, the first to be delivered using our CODE pre-designed concept which we believe is the next generation for custodial facilities.”

