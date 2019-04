Expected to open in 2021, the Christ Church Secondary Academy will have capacity for more than 1,100 pupils.

Willmott Dixon’s contract includes erection of a secondary school, 3G multi-sport pitch and associated floodlights, a multi-use games area together with associated access, parking, hardstanding, landscaping and fencing.

The school is to be built on Yardley Wood playing fields and accessed from Daleview Road.

Project architect is CPMG.