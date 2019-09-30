Willmott Dixon to complete stalled Shaylor job

CGI of the new look Wolves Civic

Shaylor Group had been delivering the £38m project to convert the Grade II-listed Wolves Civic into an entertainment venue for concerts and events, but Shaylor went into administration in June.

Willmott Dixon Interiors has now been brought in to complete the job and keep the venue on track to reopen in autumn 2021.

City of Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for city economy Harman Banger said: “After carrying out due diligence we are delighted to have chosen one of the country’s leading constructors, Willmott Dixon, to keep the works on time and on budget. This is now an exciting time in the project when we will begin to see real changes to the Civic Halls.”

The project was procured via Major Works England and Northern Ireland, a part of the Scape National Construction framework.

Willmott Dixon Interiors director Phil Crowther said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to move forward with Wolves Civic. It is a building that the whole team here feel passionate about restoring and we have the best people to bring this project back on track. The team and I that have worked hard to secure this project were all born within Wolverhampton; we know how important this venue is and the key part we’ll have to realise the plan.”

The scope at Civic Hall will see structural, engineering and electrical works take place and the installation of a second balcony for the Civic Hall and a balcony in the Wulfrun Hall to provide additional seating.

The height above the stage to the rear of the Civic Hall will be increased to host bigger shows. Overall, there will be wider and more comfortable seats, more bar space and improved facilities.

When works are completed, the combined capacity for both venues will be more than 4,500 people when set up for standing or around 3,000 people when set up for seating.

