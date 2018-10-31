Willmott Dixon wins £10m Hailsham special school

CGI of Reef Way Special School in Hailsham

It is the largest contract awarded to date through the council’s Orbis framework. Construction work is scheduled to start in summer 2019.

The school will provide 80 primary and secondary spaces for pupils who have social, emotional, and mental health difficulties. It will be the first of its kind in the area, with facilities including a library, classrooms with safe rooms, a dining hall and a sports pitch.

Willmott Dixon regional managing director Roger Forsdyke said: “We have significant experience in delivering SEN and SEMH Schools and are thrilled to win our first contract through the Orbis framework. The early engagement with our customer and inclusion of our design consortium and supply chain partners ensures we have the best possible preparation to deliver this school for East Sussex County Council.”