Willmott Dixon wins £10m Telford school expansion

CGI of the new science block from Bond Bryan Architects

Holy Trinity Academy’s modular upgrade includes the erection of a new three-storey science block, with four laboratories, 10 classrooms and other multi-purpose spaces.

Willmott Dixon will also put up a single-storey extensions to the east and west elevations of the existing dining hall, to create additional space for students to use at breaktime and assemblies.

External works will renovate the outdoor sports areas and put in a 3G sports pitch.

Architect for the project is Bond Bryan.

The seven-month project is scheduled to complete before start of term in September 2022.

Willmott Dixon director Dan Doyle said: “Utilising modular construction for the science block will save three and a half months of programme and help ensure that it’s complete in time for the next student intake.”

